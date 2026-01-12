OSU Students Forced To Pack Up As Dorm Goes Underwater

Ohio State

Dorm

Flooded

It’s a rough start to the spring for the Buckeyes over at Taylor Tower. Early Saturday morning, what was supposed to be a standard move-in weekend turned into a nightmare when a major pipe failure sent water rushing through multiple floors of the 13-story North Residential District high-rise. According to 10TV News, the damage was so severe that Ohio State officials had no choice but to shut the whole building down for the entire spring semester, leaving over 750 students and staff scrambling to figure out their next move.

Imagine getting your bags packed and your fit ready for the first week of classes, only to get an email saying your dorm is a no-go zone. The university spokesperson confirmed that while they tried to get the water under control immediately, the “significant pipe failure” caused enough damage to keep the doors locked until further notice. For a building that was supposed to house 762 people this term, that’s a whole lot of displaced students looking for a spot to sleep.

The school is trying to make things right, but it’s still a major L for those who called Taylor Tower home. OSU is giving students two choices: they can either take a spot in whatever other housing the university has left or just cancel their spring housing contract entirely for a full refund. To sweeten the deal and help with the “unexpected expenses” of moving your whole life on a whim, the university is dropping a $400 credit onto student accounts and putting an extra $75 on their BuckIDs, per reports from WBNS-TV.

While the cash is a nice gesture, the vibe on campus is definitely stressed. Moving in the middle of winter is never the move, especially when you didn’t plan for it. As of now, there’s no word on exactly how long the repairs will take, but Taylor Tower will be ghost for the rest of the academic year. Stay tuned to see how the university handles the overflow as students look for new cribs across Columbus.

Sources:

10TV Web Staff, “Ohio State residence hall closes for spring semester after major flooding,” WBNS-TV (January 10, 2026).

Official University Spokesperson Statement via 10TV.com.