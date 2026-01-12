Offset Allegedly Threatened To Blitz Stefon Diggs In Wild Leaked Audio

The drama in the hip-hop world just hit a fever pitch, and of course, Celina Powell is right in the middle of the chaos. The notorious “clout chaser” just dropped some heavy heat on her 2 Girls From Mars podcast, leaking a FaceTime clip where Offset is allegedly heard making some serious threats. While he didn’t say any names on the recording, Celina is claiming the former Migo was talking heavy about NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is currently linked to Offset’s ex-wife, Cardi B.

In the leaked audio, things got real dark real fast. According to HotNewHipHop, the voice—which sounds a lot like ‘Set—can be heard saying, “If I catch buddy, and I can catch him, it’s something bad.” When Celina pushed for more details on what “bad” meant, the response was even more intense, with the voice claiming the target would get “beat, stripped, shot in the knee, all type of s**t.” It’s some heavy-duty talk that has the internet buzzing about whether this beef is moving from the studio to the streets.

This latest leak comes right on the heels of another messy move by Celina, who recently posted a video allegedly showing her in bed next to a sleeping Offset. She claims the rapper owes her $15K and has been ducking her, which is why she’s out here airing out his dirty laundry. Despite the wild claims, Cardi B has previously tried to shut down rumors of any friction between her new man and her ex, even debunking stories about a supposed club fight between the two.

Offset hasn’t officially responded to the leaked audio or the bed video yet, but the silence is getting loud. Meanwhile, fans are wondering if Stefon Diggs is going to keep it professional on the field or if this situation is going to escalate. As of now, it’s a whole lot of “he said, she said,” but with Celina Powell involved, you know the receipts—real or fake—are going to keep coming. Stay locked in as this soap opera continues to unfold.

