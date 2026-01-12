Teyana Taylor & Ryan Coogler rep culture at Golden Globes

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

For decades, the Golden Globes have felt like a foreign room to audiences from the culture in the United States! A space where our culture influences everything, but yet our people rarely get called to the stage for the biggest honors. From a Hip Hop perspective, the show has long symbolized how gatekeeping works in Hollywood. Our stories generate billions, our aesthetics define the moment but recognition stops short when it’s time to crown winners.

Many Black viewers traditionally don’t tune in or don’t take the Globes seriously because of that history. It hasn’t felt like an awards show for us. The disconnect isn’t about talent… it’s about access, politics and whose art is deemed “prestige.” So when the Globes come around each year, the reaction is usually indifference mixed with skepticism.

The 2026 Golden Globes shifted that energy in a real way. Seeing multiple African American winners especially Teyana Taylor and Ryan Coogler being recognized for his work on Sinners.



Here’s a list of the winners from the 2026 Golden Globes:

🎬 Film Categories:



Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet — WINNER



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another — WINNER



Best Motion Picture – Animated: KPop Demon Hunters — WINNER



Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: The Secret Agent — WINNER



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Sinners — WINNER



Lead Acting – Film:

• Best Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) — WINNER

• Best Actress – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) — WINNER

• Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme) — WINNER

• Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) — WINNER



Supporting Acting – Film:

• Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

• Best Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value) — WINNER



Film Craft Awards:

• Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

• Best Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

• Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) — WINNER

• Best Original Song: “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters) — WINNER





📺 Television Categories:



Best TV Series – Drama: The Pitt — WINNER



Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy: The Studio — WINNER



Best Limited Series / Anthology: Adolescence — WINNER



Lead Acting – TV:

• Best Male Actor – TV Drama: Noah Wyle (The Pitt) — WINNER

• Best Male Actor – TV Comedy: Seth Rogen (The Studio) — WINNER

• Best Female Actor – TV Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus) — WINNER

• Best Female Actor – TV Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks) — WINNER

• Best Male Actor – Limited Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence) — WINNER

• Best Female Actor – Limited Series: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex) — WINNER



Supporting Acting – TV:

• Best Supporting Male Actor – TV: Owen Cooper (Adolescence) — WINNER

• Best Supporting Female Actor – TV: Erin Doherty (Adolescence) — WINNER



Other TV/Media Awards:

• Best Stand-Up Comedy: Ricky Gervais – Mortality — WINNER

• Best Podcast: Good Hang with Amy Poehler — WINNER