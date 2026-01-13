Barbie Is All Inclusive With New Autism Inspired Doll

Barbie is truly a forever icon. Since her inception in 1959, she has been a symbol that women can be and do whatever they want, despite what society has to say about it.

Today, Barbie comes in all shapes, sizes, skin tones, and professions. And now, we add another layer of diversity to the Barbie legacy. Mattel is introducing its first Barbie created to represent the autism spectrum. The company has been deeply invested in ensuring the iconic figure depicts real people in the real world and this new addition reflects that vision.

The new Barbie is rolling out as part of the Fashionista family. This has been a groundbreaking experience for young children to see themselves represented no matter what differences they may identify with. The autism-themed doll will be alongside the diverse group already existing in the Fashionista lineup. They have dolls with Down syndrome, Type 1 diabetes, hearing aids, prosthetic limbs, vitiligo, and more! A great way for the brand to be all inclusive.

Mattel made sure to really pour into their latest debut, spending over a year and a half developing the doll in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN). ASAN is a nonprofit focused on disability rights and authentic representation.

“Autism doesn’t look any one way,” said Noor Pervez, ASAN’s community engagement manager. “But we can try and show some of the ways that autism expresses itself.”

Every detail was meticulously put together from the dolls slightly averted gaze to the accessories selected. Creators tried to be mindful of a wide variety of behaviors and preferences that are associated with the autism spectrum.

“Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine,” Mattel’s global head of dolls, Jamie Cygielman, said in a statement. “We’re proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work.”



The latest addition to the Barbie world will be available immediately at Target and Walmart is expected to release in March.

