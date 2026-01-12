Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 12, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes delivers the latest on “What We Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. From a range of critical issues, from voting rights battles to economic proposals that could touch our walletS here is the breakdown of the top stories impacting Black America today. ✕

Voter Privacy Concerns Democrats have issued a stern warning to election officials in ten states regarding agreements to share sensitive voter data with the Justice Department. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) argues that these arrangements may violate the National Voter Registration Act. However, the response from Washington was swift. Harmeet Dhillon, head of the DOJ Civil Rights Division, pushed back against these warnings, suggesting that Democratic interference could be construed as obstruction of justice. As we look toward future elections, the protection of our voter data remains a top priority for advocates ensuring fair and open access to the ballot box.

Tragic Shootings in Mississippi Tragic news from the South, a rural community in Clay County, Mississippi, is reeling from a devastating act of violence. Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Derek Amore in connection with a shooting spree across three locations that left six people dead, including a seven-year-old girl. Officials report that the victims were family members of the suspect. Prosecutors are moving quickly to upgrade the charges to capital murder and have indicated they will seek the death penalty if additional evidence warrants it. It is a heartbreaking reminder of the fragility of life and the need to support our neighbors in times of unthinkable grief.



Trump's Proposal to Cap Credit Card Interest Rates There is a new proposal on the table aiming to tackle the high cost of living. Eligible President Trump is calling on major credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10%, a significant drop from the crippling 30% rates many Americans currently face. In a social media announcement, he stated his desire for this one-year cap to take effect on January 20, 2026. This push comes as Republicans urge action on affordability issues ahead of the midterm elections, recognizing that debt relief is a major concern for working families trying to make ends meet.