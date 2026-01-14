Trevor Noah Will Host 2026 Grammy’s For The Last Time

Source: Courtesy / The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is out here setting records and setting the mic down at the same damn time!

For the 6th year in a row, Trevor will be the host for the Grammy Award show. He will be making history as the first person to host six consecutive years since the 70’s. Andy Williams holds the record for the most Grammy’s hosted with seven from 1971-77.

“I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time,” executive producer Ben Winston said. “He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

Trevor will be working dual roles, being also tapped in as an executive producer for this year’s show. And he could be walking away with a Grammy of his own after snagging a nomination for best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling for Into The Uncut Grass.

The 68th Grammy Award show will air live on CBS for the final time on February 1st at 8pm ET.

Source: Billboard