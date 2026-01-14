Crystal R. Fox Talks Hitting #1 On Netflix With ‘His & Hers’

Source: Reach Media / other

Crystal R. Fox Talks New Netflix Hit, Career Longevity, and Honoring Her Aunt Nina Simone

Crystal R. Fox is shining in her latest role in the Netflix hit series, His & Hers, and she’s opening up about the journey. The veteran actress, known for her monumental career, shared insights on her recent success, the importance of intentional storytelling, and carrying on a powerful family legacy.



In His & Hers, which has claimed the number one spot on the streaming platform, Fox plays the mother of Tessa Thompson’s character. She expressed deep admiration for Thompson, noting that the opportunity to work alongside her was a primary reason for taking the role. For Fox, being part of such a high-profile project is about more than just a job; it’s about representing her community and proving her staying power in an ever-changing industry. This marks her second successful project with Netflix, a relationship she now considers family.

Reflecting on her extensive career, which includes iconic roles in shows like In the Heat of the Night and the film A Fall From Grace, Fox feels a sense of pride in remaining relevant. She credits inspirations like Cicely Tyson for teaching her the importance of being intentional with her roles. She emphasized choosing projects that tell authentic stories for “us,” ensuring she never betrays the trust of the community she represents on screen.

Fox also shared personal insights, touching on her famous aunt, the legendary Nina Simone. She spoke about the responsibility to protect and honor her aunt’s legacy, particularly through her own work. As a performer who started as a dancer, Fox understands the power of art to teach and inspire. She hopes to continue this tradition, passing down the lessons of music, civil rights, and artistic integrity to the next generation.

