Rolling Loud Drops The 2026 Lineup!

The start of a new year always brings new vibes, new energy and new seasons and that definitely includes festival season. Rolling Loud has made a few changes and just dropped the lineup for 2026!

This year Rolling Loud will only be hosting one festival in the United States. Creators have tapped Don Toliver, Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy to headline the infamous fest. It’s going down May 8th-10th in Orlando, Florida at the Camping World Stadium. The festival will still have its three-day set up with general admission and VIP options.

The changes have rattled a few feathers from fans across the nation but Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif is excited to shake things up in efforts to continue evolving and staying relevant.

“We made a conscious decision with this lineup to book artists that are appealing to this new age of hip-hop fan. That is why you see the fakemink’s, the Nettspend’s, the EsDeeKid, OsamaSon, xaviersobased. I mean, I could keep going. Nine Vicious, Apollored, just a lot of these young underground kids. It is like the new wave, like the new X and Skis… if we want to stick around and evolve as a festival, we cannot just give you the same lineup every time.”

Pooh Shiesty is also set to hit the Rolling Loud stage which will be the first major festival for the rapper since his release from prison.

Get into the full Rolling Loud lineup below:

Source: Complex