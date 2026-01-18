WOTS NLE Choppa’s BM Claims Columbus Rapper of Raising His Son

What started as a private co-parenting situation has now become a full conversation in the public eye. It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday, and the focus has shifted from music to fatherhood. Now NLE Choppa finds himself at the center of a complicated parenting narrative. This situation involves Marissa Da’Nae and Columbus rapper EKT 40.

Source: Courtesy / TRUE RELIGION

NLE Choppa and Marissa share a son, ChoZen, born in 2023. Since the end of their relationship, the two have been navigating life separately. From the outside looking in, it hasn’t been the smoothest transition. Recently, Marissa took to social media and stated that ChoZen refers to EKT 40 as “dad.” She explained that EKT 40 has been consistently present in her child’s day-to-day life.

Those comments sparked immediate reactions online. Members of NLE Choppa’s family, including his mother, pushed back publicly. They made it clear they believe ChoZen knows who his real father is and defended NLE’s role in his son’s life. While emotions ran high across social media, NLE himself has remained mostly silent on the specific claim. He has chosen not to directly address the “dad” comments.

As seen in the above video, EKT 40 did seemingly shut down Marissa and said he didn’t want no smoke. He also said that he respected NLE as the biological father. EKT 40 stated he never told ChoZen to call him dad. In addition, he seemingly pushed back against the idea that NLE wasn’t involved.

As of now, there’s no public indication of any legal rulings or custody decisions between NLE and Marissa. Everything unfolding appears to be based on personal accounts and social media statements rather than court involvement. Still, the situation has opened up a larger conversation about modern co-parenting, presence versus biology, and how much of family life should ever play out online.

Is this just a misunderstanding magnified by the internet, or a deeper issue between co-parents struggling to find balance? Should these conversations stay private, or does the public spotlight come with the territory?