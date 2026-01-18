‘The Rumors Are True!’ Jayda Cheaves Claims Frenemy Ari Fletcher Hooked Up With Her Ex Lil Baby

The friendship between two of the internet’s favorite it girls has officially turned into a battle of the receipts. In a move that has left fans a little gagged, Jayda Cheaves—the mother of Lil Baby’s son, Loyal—finally addressed the long-standing whispers regarding her former friend, Ari Fletcher. While promoting her skincare line during a TikTok Live, the entrepreneur dropped a bombshell that confirmed what the streets had been saying for years: Jayda Cheaves and Ari Fletcher are no longer on good terms because of Ari’s past involvement with Lil Baby.

Source: Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/ Prince Williams

According to HOT 97, the 27-year-old social media star didn’t mince words when a fan directly asked about the speculation during her livestream. Instead of dodging the question, Jayda decided to give the fans exactly what they wanted, confirming that the relationship between Ari and the rapper was a reality.

The tea session began when a viewer asked, “The TikTok rumors about Ari & baby…?” Jayda’s response was immediate.

“Them rumors are true. No shade! That’s been going on, that been a thing!” Jayda said in response to the question during the live. She later doubled down on the claim in a TikTok comment section, responding to a fan with a simple, “BEEEEEENNNNNNN.”

The revelation is particularly messy given the tangled web of relationships in the industry. Ari Fletcher is currently in a high-profile, though often rocky, relationship with Moneybagg Yo, who happens to be a peer and frequent collaborator of Lil Baby. While Jayda rose to fame partly due to her relationship with the “Drip Too Hard” rapper, her latest comments suggest that the betrayal from her former friend is something that has been festering for quite some time.

While the internet was busy dragging her name, Ari decided to let her beauty do the talking. Shortly after Jayda’s comments went viral, Ari dropped a fresh set of photos on Instagram, serving in an all-white look with a dramatic fur coat. Ari’s caption was a simple “My year,” signaling that she isn’t letting the drama slow down her growth or her bag in 2026.

One fan commented, “Her Response Is The SONG …, Yeah Sista.”



Another wrote, “Yall keep asking if she gone say sum, lmao her response is THE SONG.”

Even Moneybagg Yo seemed to be in on the “unbothered” flex. While he didn’t address the Jayda Cheaves and Ari Fletcher drama directly, he posted a video to his Instagram Story showing him holding massive stacks of cash, essentially telling the world that his mind is on his money, not the tea.

The tension between these parties isn’t exactly new. Ari and Moneybagg have navigated a fair share of infidelity rumors since they began dating in 2019, but this confirmation from Jayda adds a new layer of friction. Jayda, who has focused heavily on her brands like AmourJayda and her new skincare line, has not offered any further commentary since the live session ended.

Whether this is the end of the conversation or just the beginning of a larger fallout remains to be seen.

Do you think Ari should have more to say? Let us know in the comments!

