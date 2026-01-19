T.I. Cuts His Hair, Says “I’m Back” and Reclaims Rap Throne

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After a little while away from the spotlight and a creative detour into stand up comedy with his debut special Cheaper Than Therapy in late 2025, Atlanta rap legend T.I. has made a symbolic and much talked about return to the rap game. Over the weekend, Tip wiped his Instagram clean and shared footage of himself cutting off his braids and reverting to the low haircut that defined his early career. This visual declaration of renewal that was capped off with the phrase “He’s Baccccccck!!!!!” and echoed by fans as a classic return to form.

Immediately following the buzz around his new look, T.I. dropped a hard charging new single titled “Let Em Know”” produced by Pharrell Williams, which many interpret as both a reaffirmation of his place in the rap game and the lead into his forthcoming album Kill the King.

That project is expected to be released later in 2026 and will reportedly serve as his final studio album, wrapping up a storied career that spans decades and helped define trap music.