Nicki Minaj vs Don Lemon: Viral Feud Erupts After Slur Clash

Rapper Nicki Minaj attacked Independent Journalist Lemon online over the weekend and Lemon fires back bluntly.

Published on January 20, 2026

Over the weekend, hip hop superstar Nicki Minaj reignited a fierce online feud with independent journalist Don Lemon after his coverage of an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a Minnesota church service went viral. This prompted Minaj to lash out on social media with a profane post calling Lemon “disgusting” and demanding he be jailed for his reporting, a message many criticized as containing a homophobic slur given Lemon is openly gay and married.

In response, Lemon fired back bluntly in interviews and on video, labeling Minaj “ignorant” and a “bigot,” asserting she “doesn’t understand journalism” and even suggesting she “sit the f*** down” before wading into political topics, while also criticizing her recent political affiliations and controversial statements. 

The exchange has dominated social platforms and drawn widespread reactions, reflecting broader cultural tensions as both figures trade sharp barbs that blur lines between celebrity, politics, and media accountability. 

