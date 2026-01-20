Don Lemon Slams Nicki Minaj For Homophobic Attack

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Don Lemon demolished Nicki Minaj in his response to her post on social media where she called him a homophobic slur, prompted by his reporting on protests against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.

The rapper called the former CNN anchor, who is openly gay, “disgusting” in a post on X, formerly Twitter in addition to the slur, which compelled Lemon to blast her in an interview with TMZ, calling her a “homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman” when asked about his thoughts on the posts.

“I think she put the Chucky doll in [her post],” Lemon replied to host Harvey Levin. “A better symbol that should have been represented in that picture is a ‘Pick Me’ doll because Nicki Minaj is a pick me. She will do anything that is expedient for her politically. And again, she’s ignorant. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She’s always weighing in on things that she doesn’t know about. Nicki Minaj should just sit the f—k down.”

Love News? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Pink Friday rapper’s initial post on Sunday (January 18) attacked him over interviewing anti-ICE protesters at a church in Minneapolis, which has a pastor who is allegedly a senior ICE agent. “DON ‘C— —–N’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!”, she wrote.