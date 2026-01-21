Rockstar Games Possibly Let A Terminally Ill Fan Play ‘GTA 6’ Early

Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Rockstar Games has been in the news lately, and not for anything good. But this alleged latest move shows the video game studio still has a lot of heart.

According to numerous reports, Rockstar Games may have granted one terminally ill fan his last wish, the opportunity to play GTA 6 before he passes.

Insider Gaming reports that Anthony Armstrong, a developer at Ubisoft Toronto, shared a post on LinkedIn containing an emotional message describing that a member of their family has been battling cancer “for years’ and only had months left to live.

In the message, Armstrong further explained that the family member was a huge fan of GTA, but due to their life expectancy, they won’t be able to pick up the sticks when GTA 6, easily one of the most anticipated video games of all time, finally arrives on consoles.

Arnstrong confirmed on LinkedIn that he had reached out to Rockstar Games, adding that he received “great news” and thanking the game developer.

He would later delete the original post from his LinkedIn page after adjustments were finalized, keeping his followers updated.

Some people believe Armstrong had to delete the post as part of a legal requirement because it confirmed that a family member was about to get hands-on with GTA 6.

Insider Gaming shared the text from the original post, and it reads:

To any of my connections at Rockstar Games and Rockstar Toronto, or anyone else that may be able to help. A member of my family woh has been battling cancer for years just recently got the worst possible news, he was given 6 – 12 months to live.

The reason I’m reaching out is that they are a huge GTA fan and, with this latest update, he may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA 6 launch, best case scenario he will be leaving us the same month it does. He currently lives only a stones throw from the Oakville studio, so its my hope that one of you may be able to set up an exclusive playtest, so he can have a chance to experience the game, before passing.

I absolutely understand the need for secrecy at this point of development, so at the very least an NDA is probably needed.

Update: The CEO of Take-Two reached out and we are just waiting to hear from the Rockstar team to discuss this further. Thank you to everyone who has shown support, reshared, and reached out to your contacts for us.

Final Update: We spoke to them today and got great news. That’s all I can really say, but thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

This Is Not The First Time Rockstar Games Made A Terminally Ill Gamers Wish Come True

If, in fact, Armstrong’s relative did get the opportunity to play GTA 6 early, it wouldn’t be the first time Rockstar Games has made a terminally ill fan’s wish come true.

In 2018, Rockstar Games allowed a terminally ill gamer to play Red Dead Redemption 2 early.

Not sure if this is Rockstar trying to ruffle up some good PR following the news of alleged union busting, but it’s still pretty dope of them to help fulfill that dying gamer’s last wish.

You can see reactions to this news below.