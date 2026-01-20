Andrew Tate & Other Alt-Right Dweebs Caught In 4K Vibing To Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song

DANIEL MIHAILESCU / Andrew Tate

Andrew & Tristan Tate are now claiming not to be antisemites after a video of them hanging with Nick Fuentes and other alt-right dweebs, Myron Gaines, Sneako, and Clavicular were caught vibing to Kanye West’s disgusting “Heil Hitler” track.

A clip has gone viral, amassing over 155K views on social media, featuring the Tate Bros and crew of alt-right social media influencers in a Miami nightclub having a good time and dancing. At the same time, the extremely problematic song plays in the background.

An Andrew Tate fan account uploaded the video with the caption “Andrew Tate hit the club after a 52M boxing payday with Kanye’s hit song playing. Bros winning at life.”

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The “boxing payday” the post on X (formerly Twitter) is referring to is most likely his recent boxing match, where he was given a well-deserved fade.

As expected, and well warranted, the video is garnering criticism from people who are understandably upset that these people are enjoying the 2025 song full of antisemitic referencesfrom Kanye West, aka Ye, glorifying Adolph Hitler.

Tate has responded to the criticism, claiming that he never “asked them [the club] to play it.”

He added, “The only time you see me on there is me storming out of the bus, saying this is ridiculous.”

The Club Vows To Investigate The “Heil Hitler” Moment

VENDÔME, the Miami nightclub, has also issued a statement on Instagram. The statement read, “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. These values are fundamentally opposed to who we are and the environments we strive to create.”

The club’s management also assured that an internal review of the parties responsible will be conducted.

Ridiculous.

Oh, and before we end this story, we want to point out that Clavicular, one of the dweebs, shared videos wearing a hat with “N*gga” written on the front of it.

Absolutely ridiculous.

You can see more reactions below.