Ohio’s First Buc-ee’s Sets Grand Opening Date
The countdown is officially on for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s.
City officials confirmed this week that the Texas-based travel center chain will open its long-awaited Huber Heights location at 6AM on Monday, April 6th. The store is located at 8000 State Route 235, just off Interstate 70.
The announcement was shared during the Tuesday, January 20th work session of the Huber Heights City Council. Ahead of the public debut, local first responders will be invited to a private preview on Friday, April 3rd.
Construction on the site is expected to wrap up by early March. A large-scale hiring event is also planned for mid-February; the store expects to employ about 200 workers once fully operational.
Buc-ee’s has built a loyal following across the South and Midwest. The gas-station-on-steroids is known nationwide for its oversized footprint, spotless restrooms, expansive food offerings and iconic beaver mascot.
