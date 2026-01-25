Obama Condemns Minneapolis Protester Killing

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A 37 year old Minneapolis resident was fatally shot by federal agents during a U.S. immigration enforcement operation. The second such killing in the city in recent weeks and one that has ignited widespread public outrage. Viral video and eyewitness accounts contradict the official claim that he approached officers with a weapon, showing the man holding only a phone before being tackled and shot, deepening mistrust of federal authorities among protesters.

Mass demonstrations erupted not only in Minneapolis but in cities across the country, with crowds chanting for federal immigration agents to leave and demanding accountability for what many see as excessive use of force. Local and national political leaders sharply criticized the shooting, calling for investigations and in some cases urging the removal of federal agents from the state. The incident has intensified the national debate over federal immigration enforcement tactics, civil liberties, and the role of government force in responding to public dissent.

Former United States President Barack Obama released a statement Sunday about the situation.