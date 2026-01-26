Michael Jordan Honors Derrick Rose At His Chicago Bulls Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Source:

There is only a small group of players who have ever had the honor of having their jersey retired in the place where Black Jesus played.

For years, Black Jesus, known to many by his basketball name Michael Jordan, owned the city of Chicago and the Chicago Bulls franchise. So to hang in rafters next to him Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan, and Bob Love (Bill Russell’s No. 6 is also retired league-wide) as one of the greatest Bulls to ever do it, isn’t just historic; it’s legendary.

On Saturday, Derrick Rose didn’t just have his jersey retired; he got a message from Black Jesus himself. Following the Bulls’ game against the Boston Celtics, in which the Bulls won, 114-111. Rose had his jersey retired and got a video message from Jordan congratulating him on the honor.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Derrick, congratulations on the retirement of your jersey. I’m very happy for you. You had an unbelievable career. You really represent the city of Chicago, the Chicago Bulls, your family, and yourself very, very well. I’m very proud of you and very happy for your special night. I’m looking forward to coming to the United Center and seeing your jersey hanging up with my jersey,” Jordan said.

According to Bleacher Report, the fans were greeted with a fan-focused experience at the United Center that included food inspired by Rose’s career and his No. 1 jersey.

“The themed offerings include nachos with tortilla chips cut into the shape of No. 1, rose-shaped cake pops, a Rose cocktail, and a Rose No. 1 jersey cookie.”

Rose was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft. Rose was one of only two players, along with Elton Brand, in 1999 to be drafted first overall by the team. A Chicago native who starred at Memphis, Rose spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the Bulls.

Rose would go on to win Rookie of the Year during the 2008–09 season and followed it up two years later with an MVP award. He would be the second player in Bulls history, behind only Michael Jordan, to win the award. During Rose’s MVP campaign, the Bulls finished 62–20, tying for the third-most wins in a single season in franchise history and marking the only time the team has won at least 60 games without Jordan on the roster.

Rose remains the youngest player in NBA history to win MVP, earning the award at just 22 years old. He remains one of only 16 players to win both Rookie of the Year and MVP during their careers.

See how social media is honoring Rose’s jersey retirement below.