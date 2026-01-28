Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ohio State releases 2026 football schedule

Ohio State football 2026 football schedule is released, 7 home games

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The buckeyes are scheduled to play seven home games next fall.

Big Ten play kicks off with a home game against Illinois on Sept. 26. 

Ohio State will have just one bye week during the 2026 season.

Nine of Ohio State’s 12 regular season opponents either played in the CFP or a bowl game this season and seven of them had nine or more wins in 2025.

Start times for the games have not been announced.

Current image: The Ohio State University The Shoe Buckeyes
  • Sept. 5 – Ball State
  • Sept. 12 – at Texas
  • Sept. 19 – Kent State
  • Sept. 26 – Illinois
  • Oct. 3 – at Iowa
  • Oct. 10 – Maryland
  • Oct. 17 – at Indiana
  • Oct. 24 – Bye week
  • Oct. 31 – at USC
  • Nov. 7 – Oregon
  • Nov. 14 – Northwestern
  • Nov. 21 – at Nebraska
  • Nov. 28 – Michigan

More from Power 107.5
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: MoneyBagg Yo Gives Back and More

Entertainment  |  Written By: imjeremiahjones

Crystal R. Fox Talks Hitting #1 On Netflix With ‘His & Hers’

POWER We Them Ones WW
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win Tickets to We Them Ones!

News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Man Charged After Weapons Found Near John Glenn Terminal

20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By: Tron Snow

Druski’s Latest Skit Clowning Megachurches & Their Pastors Sparks Social Media Debates

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close