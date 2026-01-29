Listen Live
Bill Cosby Admitted Under Oath He Obtained Quaaludes For Women

Bill Cosby said 70s-era quaalude prescription was to drug women

Published on January 29, 2026

Bill Cosby admitted under oath that he repeatedly obtained quaaludes with the intention of giving them to women in hopes of having sex with them, according to newly surfaced court records tied to a civil lawsuit.

The admission comes from a sealed deposition Cosby gave in a lawsuit filed by Donna Motsinger, one of several women who have accused the comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting them. In the deposition, Cosby said he refilled a recreational prescription for quaaludes seven times and testified that he never took the pills himself. Instead, he said the drugs were intended to be given to women.Cosby testified that the prescription came from Dr. Leroy Amar, a gynecologist and personal friend, during a poker game hosted at Cosby’s Los Angeles home before 1972.

The developments arrive as Cosby, now in his 80s, continues to face civil litigation stemming from decades-old allegations. While his 2018 criminal conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned in 2021 on procedural grounds, more than 60 women have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct, many describing similar patterns involving drugs and incapacitation.

