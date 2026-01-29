Man Who Sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar Charged With Federal Assault

Source: X video Screenshot / Screenshot

The man who interrupted remarks from Rep. Ilhan Omar by spraying her with a syringe during a Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday. Jan. 27, has officially been charged with assault, a federal complaint confirmed after it was made public on Thursday.

According to the New York Times, 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak was charged with a federal assault count that is specific to a statute regarding assault or intimidation of federal officers. The offense can lead to a maximum of one year in prison, unless the assault involves “physical contact with the victim,” in which case there is a maximum sentence of eight years in prison if the defendant is convicted.

Imagine possibly earning yourself nearly a decade in prison because you let your bigoted, compulsively lying president talk you into spraying a Democrat with—according to the FBI—a concoction of apple cider vinegar and water.

President Donald Trump has spent the last few months “taking shots at Omar over her ethnicity and nationality, tying her name to the mostly MAGA-manufactured fraud scandal in Minnesota that she has nothing to do with, and, most recently, announcing that her finances will be investigated just because she and her husband made a lot of money last year,” as I wrote previously. So, one wouldn’t have to stretch one’s imagination much to speculate that Kazmierczak’s dumb and pointless prank of an attack was motivated by Trump smearing and weaponizing the Justice Department against his political rivals.

Also, according to the FBI, Kazmierczak made his motive clear.

From the Times:

Ms. Omar, who has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota, had just finished calling for the resignation of Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, when Mr. Kazmierczak approached her and squirted her with the liquid, the F.B.I. agent wrote in an affidavit. After the incident, Mr. Kazmierczak appeared to say, “You’re splitting Minnesotans apart,” the agent wrote. The account from the F.B.I. agent said the liquid stained the congresswoman’s clothes, and may have reached her face and right eye. The affidavit included a picture of the syringe that Mr. Kazmierczak, 55, is accused of using in the incident. The agent wrote in the affidavit that he had interviewed a “close associate” of Mr. Kazmierczak’s. That associate, who was not named in the court filing, told the agent that Mr. Kazmierczak had years ago said that “somebody should kill” Ms. Omar, the affidavit said. The agent also referenced a political cartoon critical of Ms. Omar that Mr. Kazmierczak, a Minneapolis resident, had shared on Facebook in 2021. Mr. Kazmierczak had posted frequently in recent years about his anger at Democrats.

So, according to his own “close associate,” Kazmierczak might be capable of violence much more dangerous than just spraying a lawmaker he doesn’t like with apple cider. Well, that’s a surprise to everybody except everybody.

Stupidity and derangement are all we have in the White House right now, and the MAGA-fied government’s insanity is reflected in its followers.

Sad.

Man Charged With Federal Assault For Spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar With Apple Cider Vinegar was originally published on newsone.com