COTA to waive bus fares through Saturday night

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will extend free bus rides through Saturday.

COTA announced it would waive fares through Friday and Saturday in a statement Friday morning. COTA said the decision comes ahead of a Friday night Cold Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

COTA said they waive fares to reduce barriers for anyone who needs to get to facilities that will offer relief from the cold.

The announcement is the latest in a series of free bus rides due to severe winter weather. COTA has waived fares for passengers since Jan. 23.