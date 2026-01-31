Listen Live
Summer Walker Is Going Back On Tour!!!

Published on January 31, 2026

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Summer Walker has finally spilled the tea and let fans know the 2026 Still Finally Over It Tour is happening!

After the highly anticipated drop for Finally Over It in 2025 fans are looking forward to catching Summer this summer! The tour kicks off this May in Toronto and will be hitting major cities across the U.S. She will also take her talents overseas for a European stop after she wraps up the US/Canadian venues.

TwoGether Land
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Joining the Grammy nominated R&B star on tour will be Billboard’s “African Rookie of the Month,” Odeal and my girl Monaleo will hop on the tour for select dates.

This album marks the final chapter of Summer’s Over It trilogy. This will be her first arena tour and she plans to incorporate all three “Over It” eras! Summer has been hitting the ground, doing some major promo. She recently surprised students at Georgia State University, with 40 women dressed in bridal gowns, teasing the tour.

Finally Over It debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200 and No 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album has also snagged her 2 Grammy nominations for the 2026 award show. Heart of A Woman earned her noms for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Summer has grown so much as an artist and live performer. She has worked with creative director, Teyana Taylor in the past to help master her stage presence. Fans are excited to see what the Still Finally Over It Tour will bring.

Check out the full list of tour stops below:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026                      Toronto, ON                           Scotiabank Arena♦

Friday, May 29, 2026                         Chicago, IL                             United Center

Sunday, May 31, 2026                        Detroit, MI                              Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, June 2, 2026                        Brooklyn, NY                         Barclays Center

Friday, June 5, 2026                           Philadelphia, PA                     Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sunday, June 7, 2026                          Boston, MA                            TD Garden

Tuesday, June 9, 2026                        Baltimore, MD                        CFG Bank Arena

Wednesday, June 10, 2026                 Charlotte, NC                          Spectrum Center

Friday, June 12, 2026                         Atlanta, GA                            State Farm Arena

Sunday, June 14, 2026                        Miami, FL                               Kaseya Center

Wednesday, June 17, 2026                 Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center

Thursday, June 18, 2026                     Austin, TX                              Moody Center

Sunday, June 21, 2026                        Houston, TX                           Toyota Center

Thursday, June 25, 2026                     Los Angeles, CA                    Crypto.com Arena♦

Friday, June 26, 2026                         Las Vegas, NV                       T-Mobile Arena♦

Sunday, June 28, 2026                        Oakland, CA                           Oakland Arena♦

Wednesday, July 1, 2026                    Seattle, WA                            Climate Pledge Arena♦

Friday, July 3, 2026                            Vancouver, BC                       Rogers Arena♦

Sunday, August 2, 2026                     London, UK                            The O2 Arena♦

★ Monaleo

♦ Odeal

Source: Live Nation Newsroom

