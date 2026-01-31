Summer Walker Is Going Back On Tour!!!

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Summer Walker has finally spilled the tea and let fans know the 2026 Still Finally Over It Tour is happening!

After the highly anticipated drop for Finally Over It in 2025 fans are looking forward to catching Summer this summer! The tour kicks off this May in Toronto and will be hitting major cities across the U.S. She will also take her talents overseas for a European stop after she wraps up the US/Canadian venues.

Joining the Grammy nominated R&B star on tour will be Billboard’s “African Rookie of the Month,” Odeal and my girl Monaleo will hop on the tour for select dates.

This album marks the final chapter of Summer’s Over It trilogy. This will be her first arena tour and she plans to incorporate all three “Over It” eras! Summer has been hitting the ground, doing some major promo. She recently surprised students at Georgia State University, with 40 women dressed in bridal gowns, teasing the tour.

Finally Over It debuted at No 2 on the Billboard 200 and No 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album has also snagged her 2 Grammy nominations for the 2026 award show. Heart of A Woman earned her noms for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

Summer has grown so much as an artist and live performer. She has worked with creative director, Teyana Taylor in the past to help master her stage presence. Fans are excited to see what the Still Finally Over It Tour will bring.

Check out the full list of tour stops below:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena♦

Friday, May 29, 2026 Chicago, IL United Center★♦

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena★♦

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center★♦

Friday, June 5, 2026 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena★♦

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Boston, MA TD Garden★♦

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena★♦

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center★♦

Friday, June 12, 2026 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena★♦

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Miami, FL Kaseya Center★♦

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center★♦

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Austin, TX Moody Center★♦

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Houston, TX Toyota Center★♦

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena♦

Friday, June 26, 2026 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena♦

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena♦

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena♦

Friday, July 3, 2026 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena♦

Sunday, August 2, 2026 London, UK The O2 Arena♦

★ Monaleo

♦ Odeal

