Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Demond Wilson, the actor who brought Lamont Sanford to life on the iconic 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 79. Wilson passed away on Friday, January 30, 2026, at his home in Palm Springs, California, due to complications from cancer, as confirmed by his son, Demond Wilson Jr.

Wilson’s portrayal of Lamont, the devoted yet exasperated son of Redd Foxx’s Fred Sanford, made him a household name. The father-son duo’s comedic chemistry and heartfelt moments captivated audiences, making Sanford and Son one of NBC’s most successful sitcoms. The show, which aired from 1972 to 1977, consistently ranked among the top 10 programs during its run.

Born Grady Demond Wilson on October 13, 1946, in Valdosta, Georgia, he grew up in Harlem and began his career in entertainment at a young age. He appeared on Broadway at just four years old and later danced at the Apollo Theater.

Love Obituaries? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After serving in the Vietnam War, Wilson pursued acting, landing roles in All in the Family and Mission: Impossible before his breakout role on Sanford and Son.

Beyond his work on the hit sitcom, Wilson starred in other television series, including Baby… I’m Back! and The New Odd Couple.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Cicely Johnston, whom he married in 1974, and their six children. His son, Demond Wilson Jr., described him as “a great man” who left an indelible mark on his family and fans alike.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

RELATED: Rest in Power: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2024

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

Demond Wilson, Beloved Star of ‘Sanford and Son,’ Passes Away at 79 was originally published on rnbphilly.com