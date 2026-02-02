Listen Live
Durand Bernarr Falls Out After Winning First Grammy!

Published on February 1, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Durand Bernarr is a force to be reckoned with! The Cleveland, Ohio native won his first Grammy at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards!

Durand took home the award Best Progressive R&B Album for his incredible album BLOOM. Durand’s talent and electric personality shines any time he is on stage. This win was no different. In his acceptance speech he encourages us to be yourself and never dim your light! Congratulations Durand!!

Check out his acceptance speech and death drop below!

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Source: The Recording Academy

