Kehlani Wins Her First Grammy!

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Kehlani won big at the Grammy’s taking home her first one, well two actually, at the 68th Grammy Awards and I must say it’s about damn time!!

“Folded” was an instant hit as soon as it dropped! It has gone completely viral and has been hard to miss. Kehlani won not one but two Grammy’s for her top charting song. Snagging the Grammy for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, she has now made her mark in the Grammy books after 7 nominations, starting nearly 10 years ago.

Kehlani is fearless when it comes to speaking her mind and speaking out about issues like racial injustice. She concluded her first award by encouraging her peers to use their powerful voices and continued on denouncing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Kehlani also let fans know that she’s got new music on the way that will be dropping in just a few weeks.

Congratulations Kehlani!

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Billboard, The Recording Academy