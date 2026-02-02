Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kehlani Wins Her First Grammy!

Published on February 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th Grammy Awards
Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Kehlani won big at the Grammy’s taking home her first one, well two actually, at the 68th Grammy Awards and I must say it’s about damn time!!

“Folded” was an instant hit as soon as it dropped! It has gone completely viral and has been hard to miss. Kehlani won not one but two Grammy’s for her top charting song. Snagging the Grammy for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, she has now made her mark in the Grammy books after 7 nominations, starting nearly 10 years ago.

Kehlani is fearless when it comes to speaking her mind and speaking out about issues like racial injustice. She concluded her first award by encouraging her peers to use their powerful voices and continued on denouncing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Kehlani also let fans know that she’s got new music on the way that will be dropping in just a few weeks.

Congratulations Kehlani!

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Billboard, The Recording Academy

Related Tags

grammy kehlani

More from Power 107.5
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
3 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

What Ohio’s Snow Emergency Levels Mean

The Ohio State University...
News  |  Written By: DJ Mr. King

OSU Students Forced To Pack Up As Dorm Goes Underwater

6 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Nene Leakes Returns and Kai Cenat Walks Away

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: MoneyBagg Yo Gives Back and More

6 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Issa Rae’s Power Move and A$AP Rocky Talks

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close