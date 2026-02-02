Listen Live
Entertainment

Leon Thomas Snags First Grammy’s!

Published on February 2, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 2026 Grammy awards has produced several first time Grammy winners. Among that list, we find R&B crooner, Leon Thomas!

Leon brought home 2 Grammy’s this year winning for Best R&B Album for Mutt and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Vibes Don’t Lie! What an incredible night for this young man, who has been putting the work in well beyond his years. From Disney to the Grammy’s stage, Leon Thomas has carved his own way to excellence.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

He attended the 2026 Grammy Award show with his loving mother, who ended up accepting one of the Grammy awards for her son, who was busy rehearsing for his Best New Artist Grammy performance.

Leon was able to make it to stage to accept his award for Best R&B Album.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Congratulations Leon Thomas!!

Source: The Recording Academy

