Kendrick Lamar Breaks Records at the 2026 Grammy’s!

Kendrick Lamar proves time and time again that he is a true master of his craft. That is even more true after the 68th Grammy Awards. K.Dot walked away from the illustrious award show as the most decorated rapper in Grammy history!

He surpassed his predecessor, Jay-Z, now holding the top spot with 27 total Grammy wins in his career! With a total of 9 nominations for the 2026 Grammy’s, Kendrick only needed 4 to break the record and instead he did his big one taking home 5 of the awards. During the Premiere Ceremony, which was not televised, he took the trophies for Best Melodic Rap Performance for luther with SZA, Best Rap Song for TV Off, and Best Rap Performance as a featured artist on Chains & Whips with the Clipse and Pharrell.

He went on to dominate with wins for Best Rap Album for the GNX and Record of the Year for luther. Not only has Kendrick become the most awarded rapper at the Grammy’s, but he is also the first male artist to consecutively win Record of the Year and the very first rapper to take home the award twice!

“I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It’s an honor to be here… Every time I tell you this: hip-hop is gonna always be right here. We gon’ be in these suits, we gon’ be looking good. We gon’ be having our folks with us. We gon’ be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y’all. God is the glory. Love y’all,” Kendrick said while accepting his Best Rap Album honor.

Congratulations Kendrick Lamar!

