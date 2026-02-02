The Clipse Take Home First Grammy!

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Malice and Pusha T have been staples in the hip hop community for decades now. After over 20 years in the game, the lyrical duo is finally walking award with an accolade to match their greatness.

The Clipse won their first Grammy at the 68th Grammy Awards show!

The pair took home the award for Best Rap Performance for their single Chains & Whips which also features Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award this year. Winning this Grammy marks a significant moment in the group’s history, especially after taking a 15-year hiatus.

At the Grammy’s the Clipse also hit the stage to perform a live, choir-backed rendition of So Far Ahead with Pharrell sharing the stage with them. VA Stand UP! The performance was so captivating the guys even made it snow in LA!

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Let God Sort Em Out was also nominated for Best Rap Album, Album of the Year and Best Music Video for So Be It.

Back in 2025 during an interview with Billboard, Pusha T said winning a Grammy would be a “well-deserved full-circle moment.” And his counterpart, Malice stated, “The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for. So, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure.”

Congratulations gentlemen on a well-deserved honor!

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Source: The Recording Academy, Revolt