Entertainment

Justin Bieber Bares It All At The 2026 Grammy Awards!

Published on February 3, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

One thing that can never be denied when it comes to Justin Bieber, is his talent! That man can SING! And if you needed any further proof, than look no further than his latest performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Award Show.

Justin’s performance was powerful from the start. There was no extravagant production. No dancers, no LED lights, no band…. just Justin baring his soul, performing Yukon on stage with a mirror, purple guitar, shaggy rug, alongside a pedal and drum pad. Dressed in socks and silk boxers exposing his tattoo covered physique, the performance felt intense and intentional.

Justin received 4 Grammy nominations for the 2026 award show. All stemming from his latest album Swag. And even though he didn’t walk away with a new trophy for the shelf, this performance gave us a different Justin. You could feel the slight angst in his vocals and defensive nature in his posture. He made us really feel from start to finish.

Check out the full performance below.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Source: The NY Times

