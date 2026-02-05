Listen Live
Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into one of the most iconic moments in global entertainment and Black artists have been at the heart of that transformation for decades.

Published on February 5, 2026

NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl: A Full Listicle Celebrating Black Excellence on the Biggest Stage

From soul legends who laid the groundwork to hip-hop and R&B superstars who reshaped the culture, Black performers have continuously turned halftime into a historic celebration of music, artistry, and influence.

Here’s a complete listicle of Black artists who have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, honoring every era of greatness.

  • Ella Fitzgerald — 1972
  • Michael Jackson — 1993
  • Patti LaBelle — 1995
  • Diana Ross — 1996
  • James Brown — 1997

Motown Tribute (1998):

  • Boyz II Men — 1998
  • Smokey Robinson — 1998
  • The Temptations — 1998
  • Queen Latifah — 1998
  • Stevie Wonder — 1999

Early 2000s:

  • Mary J. Blige — 2001, 2022
  • Nelly — 2001
  • Janet Jackson — 2004
  • Prince — 2007

2010s:

  • Beyoncé — 2013, 2016
  • Destiny’s Child — 2013
  • Missy Elliott — 2015

Hip-Hop History (2022):

  • Dr. Dre — 2022
  • Snoop Dogg — 2022
  • Kendrick Lamar — 2022, 2025

Recent Years:

  • Rihanna — 2023
  • Usher — 2024
  • Alicia Keys — 2024
  • H.E.R. — 2024
  • Lil Jon — 2024
  • Ludacris — 2024

Every performance listed above represents more than entertainment.

It reflects influence, innovation, and the undeniable impact of Black music on the world’s biggest platforms.

Whether it was a historic Motown tribute, Beyoncé commanding the stadium, or Kendrick Lamar bringing lyrical artistry back to center stage, each appearance pushed the culture forward.

As the Super Bowl continues to evolve, one thing remains clear: Black excellence isn’t a guest at halftime — it’s the heartbeat of it.

Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl was originally published on hot1009.com

