Big Sean & Usher Invest In New Innovation Hub For Detroit Youth

Big Sean has long been a prominent figure in the city of Detroit utilizing his voice, power and resources to empower the place that raised him. He is always pouring into the city and any opportunity to build up the youth of Detroit is one he will proudly take on.

In a new venture, Sean has teamed up with Usher and the Boys & Girls Club to launch a brand-new innovation hub that will equip Detroit’s next generation of creatives! The pair invested $1 million and this week revealed the state-of-the-art 15,000-square-foot facility at the Michigan Central Boys & Girls Club.

The new hub is fully equipped with media and music production studios, podcasting spaces, special effects rooms, and dedicated areas for fashion design. The innovation hub will offer hands-on access to tools that support careers in entertainment, media, and creative industries for local youth.

Usher says, “Detroit is an extension of Atlanta’s passion and love. It’s a city that had to rise from the ashes and in many ways, we all have adversity in life.”

Source: Source Magazine