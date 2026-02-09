Maria Taylor Makes History At The Super Bowl!!

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

On one of the biggest stages, and what this year feels like, most controversial, black excellence still endures and finds a way to shine no matter what. Maria Taylor made history at Super Bowl LX becoming the 1st Black woman to host The Super Bowl Pregame Show, as well as the Lombardi Trophy Presentation!

Maria Taylor doesn’t shy away from the spotlight. She has become a household name amongst sports broadcasters over the last several years, and after parting ways with ESPN, she’s NBC’s go to girl. Prior to the Super Bowl, Maria also made history as the first full time female host of Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports. She also leads NBC’s NBA coverage on NBA Showtime and Basketball Night in America.

Maria is moving full speed ahead and we love to see and support her wins, especially during Black History Month. Representation is everything.

Maria will be keeping busy for the next few months. She is set to serve as a late-night host for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which marks her fourth opportunity to cover the Olympics. And beginning this spring, she will expand her role further as NBC Sports’ lead WNBA studio host.

Maria’s resume is extensive and the former athlete continues to elevate her game. She has also lent her talents to executive produce the eight-part documentary series, “Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback,” with Peacock. The four-part sports docuseries just premiered Thursday, February 5th and offers an in-depth look at the history of Black quarterbacks’ contributions to professional football in America. You can catch the series on Peacock each Thursday over four weeks.

Maria continues to make an impact across the industry holding a Sports Emmy from 2024 coverage of the Paris Olympics, being named one of Adweek’s “Most Powerful Women in Sports” in 2021 and making TIME’s TIME100 Next list in 2022.

Super Bowl LX represents yet another enormous achievement for Maria.

