Celebrity

Cardi B, Ciara & Russell Wilson Attend Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Celebs On The Super Bowl Scene: Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, Ciara, Russell Wilson & More Pulled Up For Fanatics Party

The Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Party brought out the A-listers and even had Cardi B twerking with a robot.

Published on February 8, 2026

Cardi B X Jamie Foxx x Ciara x Russell Wilson
Source: Anna Webber/ Cindy Ord/Anna Webber

Super Bowl weekend has all of Hollywood showing up to have a little fun, and the Fanatics party was one of the many places they pulled up to see and be seen.

Among the guests were Nelly and Ashanti who performed their track “Body On Me” for the crowd and a very excited Travis Scott who was in the DJ booth.

“Outside” rapper Cardi B was also in attendance, and she quickly became the talk of the day. Our girl is always down for a good kiki, and she decided to give one of the robots at the function a little love. AI got a bit carried away and tackled Cardi to the floor, chile. All seemed just fine as she got up and told everyone she was ok. Whew!

Other celebs in attendance included Ciara and Russell Wilson, who’ve been very busy popping up here and there this weekend. It’s giving the President and First Lady of the NFL, truly.

Other stars in attendance included SZA, who also performed, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Remy Ma, Spike Lee, Druski, and Fat Joe.

There was speculation about whether or not Cardi’s man, Stefon Diggs, would show up ahead of the big game or if New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft would join the “Bodak Yellow” rapper onstage again as he did in 2019. Kraft infamously joined Cardi for a performance at the Fanatics party while being hyped up by Meek Mill, whom he helped out of a legal situation in 2018.

Fanatics owner Michael Rubin is always bringing the people out. He flicked it up with Jay-Z, Tom Brady, and others at a lunch he also hosted for those in town for the Super Bowl. From the looks of it, money was definitely on the menu.

