Trending on the Timeline: Seahawks Win, Celebrity Tea & Sherri’s Fight

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS If you haven’t tuned in to the latest “Trending on the Timeline” segment from Posted On the Corner with DJ Misses, you missed a serious mix of sports victories, celebrity shade, and industry shake-ups. Whether you’re scrolling through your feed or chatting at the barbershop, these are the stories dominating the conversation right now.

Seahawks Dominate Patriots, Set the Timeline Ablaze First up, we have to talk about that energy on the football field. The segment kicked off with some major celebration for the Seattle Seahawks, who absolutely handled business against the New England Patriots. Incognito didn’t mince words, describing the victory as a straight-up “whooping.” It’s the kind of win that energizes the fanbase and sets the tone for the season. When our athletes show up and show out like that, it’s always a good day on the timeline. The excitement was palpable, reminding us all why we tune in for the big games—you never know when a team is going to leave it all on the field and dominate a dynasty.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs: Social Media Drama Things got a little messy between Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs. The duo sparked major speculation after fans noticed they unfollowed each other on social media. The “Posted On the Corner” crew broke down the awkwardness, highlighting a red carpet moment where Cardi was asked about Diggs. Her response? A very dismissive “Huh? Good luck.” It was the type of shade that speaks volumes without saying much at all. While the exact details of the fallout remain a mystery, Incognito expressed hope that the two can eventually get on the same page, especially with so much history involved. For now, though, the social media distance is loud and clear.

Sherri Shepherd Fights for Her Show After four seasons of bringing joy and laughter to daytime TV, news broke that Sherri Shepherd’s talk show is facing cancellation. However, Sherri isn’t letting the news keep her down. In a clip shared during the segment, she addressed the situation with the grace and resilience we love her for. She made it clear she isn’t ready to throw in the towel, promising that episodes will continue to air through the fall. Sherri declared she is going to fight to keep the show alive in some form, proving once again that she is not going down without a fight. We love to see that tenacity—it’s a powerful reminder to keep pushing for your dreams, even when the industry tries to close the door.