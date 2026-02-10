Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty 10 Artists Who Could Headline the Next Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show isn’t just a performance — it’s the biggest music stage in the world. With over 100 million viewers tuning in, the NFL looks for artists who can deliver hits, spectacle, and undeniable cultural impact.

After recent halftime shows pushed boundaries and blended genres, fans are already speculating who could take over the stage next. Here are 10 artists we think could realistically headline the next Super Bowl halftime show





1. Drake

Drake’s catalog alone could fill the entire halftime slot — and then some. From rap anthems to melodic R&B records, his influence over the last decade is unmatched. A Drake-led halftime show would instantly become one of the most talked-about performances in Super Bowl history.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is stadium-ready at all times. With a cross-generational fan base, decades of hits, and massive touring success, she’s one of the safest and biggest bets the NFL could make for a future halftime show.





3. Chris Brown

When it comes to performance, choreography, and hit records, Chris Brown checks every box. His energy, dance breaks, and deep catalog of chart-toppers could easily translate into a high-octane halftime moment that keeps viewers locked in.





4. Rihanna

A return from Rihanna would break the internet — again. With timeless hits across pop, R&B, and dance music, she remains one of the most influential artists in the world. A follow-up or evolved halftime moment would be an instant classic.





5. Future

Future represents the sound of modern hip-hop. His influence on trap music, fashion, and culture runs deep, and a halftime show built around his catalog — with surprise guests — could deliver a darker, bass-heavy, culture-shifting performance.





6. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande brings powerhouse vocals and polished pop star energy. Her ability to blend emotional ballads with high-energy hits makes her a strong contender for a halftime show that balances spectacle and vocal excellence.





7. Beyoncé

Yes, Beyoncé again — because every time she touches a Super Bowl stage, it becomes legendary. Whether solo or collaborative, she continues to set the standard for halftime performances and remains the blueprint.





8. Miley Cyrus

Miley thrives on reinvention. With her ability to blend pop, rock, and raw performance energy, she could deliver a halftime show that feels rebellious, fun, and unpredictable — exactly what the NFL loves.





9. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s catalog is stacked with global hits. From early pop classics to mature R&B-leaning records, he has the range to appeal to casual viewers and longtime fans alike on the Super Bowl stage.