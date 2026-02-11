‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Varsity Blues’ Star James Van Der Beek Dies at 48

Source: IndieWire / Getty

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of James Van Der Beek, the actor who became a household name as the lead in the era-defining drama Dawson’s Creek. His family announced his passing on Wednesday, confirming that the actor died following a battle with colorectal cancer. At just 48 years old, Van Der Beek leaves behind a legacy that spans decades of television and film, marking the end of a career characterized by both early stardom and a later, deeply respected maturity in his craft.

In a poignant statement shared to social media, his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, confirmed that James passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning. She described his final days as being filled with “courage, faith, and grace,” noting that he faced his health challenges with the same sincerity he brought to his roles. The family expressed a desire to eventually share more regarding his final wishes and his profound “love for humanity,” but requested privacy as they navigate the immediate aftermath of their loss.

Van Der Beek rose to international fame in the late 1990s, portraying the sensitive, aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery. The show’s success catapulted him to teen idol status and made him a central figure in the WB’s golden era of television. Beyond the creek, he showcased his range in films like Varsity Blues and later embraced a comedic side by playing a fictionalized version of himself in Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, earning praise for his self-awareness and wit.

The news has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and former colleagues who remember him as more than just a television star. James was a devoted husband and a father to six children, often sharing glimpses of his life away from the spotlight and his appreciation for “the sacredness of time.” As the industry reflects on his contributions, he will be remembered as a talent who grew up alongside his audience, leaving an indelible mark on pop culture history.

