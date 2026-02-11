Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Spike Lee Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / other

Spike Lee Reflects on Legacy, School Daze, and Cultural Impact on The Morning Hustle

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee joined The Morning Hustle to celebrate the 38th anniversary of his iconic film School Daze. The conversation was a vibrant mix of nostalgia, cultural insights, and reflections on his groundbreaking career.


Lee shared heartfelt memories of School Daze, a film that spotlighted the HBCU experience and Black Greek life. Despite initial push back from his alma mater Morehouse College during filming, the movie has since become a cultural touchstone, inspiring countless students to explore Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Lee hinted at a potential Broadway adaptation of School Daze, promising fans a musical reimagining of the classic.

The discussion also touched on Lee’s autobiographical elements in his films, including Crooklyn, which remains a fan favorite. He revealed that many of his early acting roles, like Half-Pint in School Daze, were born out of budget constraints, but they’ve since become iconic.

Lee also reflected on the enduring relevance of his films, particularly Do the Right Thing, which addressed police brutality decades before it became a central topic in today’s social justice movements. He expressed both pride and frustration that the themes of his work remain so timely.

The interview wrapped with Lee acknowledging the homage paid to his signature dolly shot by Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl and celebrating the ongoing influence of his work in music and film. He encouraged fans to experience School Daze on the big screen, emphasizing its timeless message: “Wake up!”

RELATED STORIES:

Most Anticipated 2026 TV Shows & Movie Releases

Absolute Cinema: The Top Movies & TV Shows Of 2025

Movies & TV To Watch This Week

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Power 107.5
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
Who's The One Comedian Search Thumbnail
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

6 Items
Pop Culture  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Nene Leakes Returns and Kai Cenat Walks Away

3 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

The Pods Are in Ohio: “Love Is Blind” Season 10 Premieres in February

3 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

What Ohio’s Snow Emergency Levels Mean

Celebrity  |  Written By: Rebecah Jacobs

Kendall Jenner Trolls Her Long List Of Losing Athlete Exes In New Super Bowl Ad: ‘The Internet Says I’m Cursed’

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close