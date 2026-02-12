Trending on the Timeline: La Russell Checks Haters and The Wilsons Get Messy

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS If you missed today’s “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses on Posted On The Corner, you missed a whole lot of tea being spilled. From Bay Area independent legends making major power moves to our favorite NFL power couple having awkward conversations, the timeline was definitely jumping today. DJ Misses broke it all down, and we’re here to give you the recap on who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it.

La Russell’s Big Move La Russell, the Vallejo rapper who has become the poster child for the independent grind, is making headlines for finally inking a deal with Roc Nation. For years, La Russell has built his empire brick by brick—literally from his own backyard. We’re talking throwing his own shows in his garage, selling CDs hand-to-hand, and keeping 100% of his equity. Naturally, when an artist known for being fiercely independent signs a major partnership, the internet critics come out of the woodwork to scream “sellout.” But La Russell isn’t hearing any of it. Related Stories Russ Calls Roc Nation’s Distribution Platform A Waste

La Russell addressed the backlash with the kind of energy only a self-made boss can have. He made it clear that the day-one fans—the ones pulling up to the garage shows, buying merch, and actually streaming the music—understand the mission. As for the keyboard warriors who have never spent a dime or supported the movement? He kept it brief and very direct: “I don’t give a…” well, you know the rest. It’s a reminder that leveling up doesn’t mean switching up, and real supporters want to see their favorite artists win on the biggest stages possible.

Ciara's Tough Question Ciara decided to wake up and choose violence today. She put her husband, Russell Wilson, directly in the hot seat with a question that could end lesser marriages. She asked him point-blank: "Which ring is more important to you? Your Super Bowl ring or your wedding ring?" Now, we all know Russ is a champion, but that is a trap question if we've ever heard one. The crew on Posted On The Corner had a laugh about it, joking that he better have said "wedding ring" immediately, or that car ride home was going to be completely silent.

Russell Wilson’s Unexpected Moment But the funniest moment came from the reaction to Russell Wilson’s vocabulary. Let’s be real, Russ has a reputation for being the ultimate clean-cut, “good guy” of the NFL. So, when the clip featured him dropping a curse word, it sent shockwaves through the studio. The reaction was priceless: “I didn’t know he cussed! I didn’t know he could!” It turns out even Mr. Unlimited has his limits, and hearing him break character just made the whole segment that much more relatable.