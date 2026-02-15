WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE! FEB 26′ WEEK THREE

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Major changes this weeks to certain songs no longer meeting criteria. JayDon‘s Lullaby became so popular, it became in radio terms, a “Power” record. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. Countless new tracks debut on the list, while J Cole takes over the New Music playlist with records from his The Fall Off album. Happy Black History Month folks! If you’re curious about which song has the hottest track right now, keep reading.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Source: Kevin Rawls / Kevin Rawls – TheBoxHouston.com

Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown.

10. ASAP ROCKY FT. BRENT FAIYAZ – STAY HERE FOR LIFE (DEBUT)

9. DABABY (POP THAT THANG) (DEBUT)

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: J COLE – WHO TF IZ U

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : will.i.am -I GOT IT FROM MY MAMA

8. K CAMP & JACQUEES – COME BACK HOME

7. SUMMER WALKER – GO GIRL

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : JANET – LUV

6. DOECHII F. SZA – GIRL GET UP

5. LIL UZI VERT- WHAT YOU SAYING

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: J COLE – TWO SIX

4. BRUNO MARS – I JUST MIGHT

3. WALE FT LEON THOMAS – WATCHING US

2. TYLA – CHANEL

1. T.I. – LET EM KNOW

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial t