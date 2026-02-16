BET Announces Date For 2026 BET Awards!

The BET Awards is back for 2026! Culture’s Biggest Night is set to return Sunday, June 28th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

BET just announced the show date for the Awards this week! Fans will also get to immerse themselves in a full 4-day celebration of Black excellence with BETX. BETX is a fan first experience, pouring into connecting the community and culture. A host of events will take place in the days leading up to the big show, June 25th-27th.

The BET Awards have long been recognized as one of the most influential cultural stages in entertainment. And with efforts to erase our voices and experiences growing louder every day, the BET Awards gives us the opportunity to highlight and be proud of our accomplishments.

Many of your favorite artists and creators will be delivering iconic performances, unforgettable tributes, and moments that resonate far beyond the stage.

This year at BETX fans will certainly have a time with something for everyone to enjoy. We have some of the events listed below::

● BETX 2026 FanFest – Friday, June 26th, and Saturday, June 27th at The Beehive;

● A Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip Hop with The Roots and Nas on Saturday June 27th at the Hollywood Bowl Arena

● BETX Celebrity Basketball Game;

As the BET Awards draw closer, we will keep you up to date on award nominees, performers, special guests and more!

Source: BET