J. Cole Announces World Tour
- J. Cole is embarking on a global tour for his new album 'The Fall Off'.
- The tour will span North America, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.
- Presale tickets go on sale on February 17th, with general sales starting on February 20th.
J. Cole’s final album “The Fall Off” has dropped. Not only has Cole release a new album, he also has hit the streets literally for what he has deemed a “trunk tour,” driving city to city selling CD’s out the trunk and really tapping in with the people.
Cole will now take the show even deeper on the road after announcing The Fall Off World Tour! He will be traveling across North America and hitting Europe, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia starting Summer 26.
This is Cole’s first headlining tour since 2021 and will be his first time touring international since 2017!
Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday February 17th in the U.S with international presales beginning the next day. General ticket sales will kick off February 20th for all show dates.
Below is the full list of dates for The Fall Off World Tour:
Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena
Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome
Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*
Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion
Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome
Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2
Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena
Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena
Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena
Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena
Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena
Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium
Source: Complex