J. Cole Announces World Tour

J. Cole is embarking on a global tour for his new album 'The Fall Off'.

The tour will span North America, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.

Presale tickets go on sale on February 17th, with general sales starting on February 20th.

Source: David Peters / Courtesy of Dreamville

J. Cole’s final album “The Fall Off” has dropped. Not only has Cole release a new album, he also has hit the streets literally for what he has deemed a “trunk tour,” driving city to city selling CD’s out the trunk and really tapping in with the people.

Cole will now take the show even deeper on the road after announcing The Fall Off World Tour! He will be traveling across North America and hitting Europe, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia starting Summer 26.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This is Cole’s first headlining tour since 2021 and will be his first time touring international since 2017!

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday February 17th in the U.S with international presales beginning the next day. General ticket sales will kick off February 20th for all show dates.



Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena

Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*

Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion

Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome

Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2

Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena

Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium

Source: Complex