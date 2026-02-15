WOTS Top 5: 2026’s Artist To Watch

Jaydon, a child actor-turned-music star, has a high ceiling and is poised for a massive 2026.

Doechii's recent heat has set the stage for a breakout year in 2026.

Kehlani is primed to be the biggest female R&B artist in 2026 with her consistent hit-making.

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday, and we’re looking at the top 5 artist to watch in 2026!!

Sir Da Yung OG looks at the top 5 artist to watch in 2026!

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

NBA YoungBoy – Been in his bag for over a decade and understands the game more than almost anyone of our generation. Lot of growth from YB, he sees the bigger picture. He’s arguably the face of a generation.

Tyla – Killing it! She’s definitely not letting up! She been on one for sometime, don’t expect that to stop!

NLE Choppa – Questionable marketing, but very talented and underrated cat. He get’s the “Bow Wow hate,” people hate him because it’s the cool thing to do, rather than it being genuine negative feelings. He’s polarizing and embraces it to the fullest. He got y’all talking…and streaming. Like his rival YB, he gets it! Don’t write him off yet!

MG Sleepy – Sleepy? Wassup gang. One of the artist in the city I have yet to meet but he’s making waves and continue to take his talents mainstream. Don’t be surprised if he’s the next big thing, loads of potential, keep doing what you doing playboy!

Glorilla – Big Glo, not the little one…Nuff said!

Blueface – Controversial pick, but like NLE and YB, he’s another Gen Z born artist that gets it. Genius at marketing is an understatement. Regardless of how you feel about him musically, sometimes it takes more than just the talent to make it in the music world…you gotta know how to generate buzz and Blue does that better than anyone. He’s been in the studio lately, we’ll see what he’s cooking up.

EKT 40 – So much growth in this artist right here and talent. Signed to Meek Mill currently, he’s been on one for over a decade. From local artist in the city to mainstream superstar, 40’s going to make a massive splash in 2026!

Don Toliver – Slept on soooo badly…but they’re waking up. Out of this entire list, quite possibly the closes to the top 5. Watch him cook this year!

Now that we’re closing out on honorable mentions…here’s the top 5 that I think are going to RUN 2026!!

TOP 5:

JayDon

JayDon is Usher’s newest superstar artist…but he’s been around since he was just a small child. JayDon (or JD McCrary) grew up in the acting world, starring in shows and movies such as Tyler Perry‘s The Paynes and Little. JayDon took his shot at becoming mainstream music artist over the last couple of years and really blew up with the record Ah Ah with 310Babii. JayDon’s Lullaby record blew up in ways he probably didn’t even imagine. Currently, the record is one of top charting songs on the Urban music charts. Compared to legends like Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Mario, and even his own mentor, Usher. JayDon has a pretty high ceiling and 2026 is going to be massive for him.

Doechi

Doechii’s 2024 and 2025 has been huge and breakout years, but 2026 is going to be different. Doja has spent the last couple of years, dropping lots of heat in the street like, Anxiety, Girl Get Up, and Denial Is A River. She’s one artist that I think is going to have a massive year this year.

Kehlani

Kehlani been on one? Right? Whether it was Folded, Cardi B‘s Safe, or the closes record we’ve had to the Ella Mai Boo’d Up era, where grown man was singing it, Out The Window. Kehlani has been killing it !!! I’ve been hipped to this beautiful and talented artist since 2017 when she dropped, Distraction. 2026, she has the keys and she’s definitely going to continue to lock ish down. While she’s going to be the biggest female R&B artist to watch in 2026 imo, she got some strong competition on the male side…

Leon Thomas III

Leon Thomas III, is a legend, mostly known for his iconic work on Nickelodeon and Barney & Friends. He went from one the greatest child stars to ever do it, to becoming one of the biggest unsung greats in music. Leon Thomas III spent the last 15+ years behind the scenes, producing, writing, and constructing a good portion of your favorite tracks. Leon finally decided to step back in to the forefront and we’re glad he did! Leon Thomas III is the artist that’s going to own the industry in 2026…with the only real competitor imo of dominating radio airplay in 2026 being…

You guessed it…

T.I.P.

The living legend, T.I.P! T.I. is a near 30 year vet in the music game. We all grew up watching T.I. deliver banger after banger. Him returning to the forefront is a much welcomed change of pace in the music scene. T.I. is back to give the Gen Z artist the kick in the a** that they need! I can’t wait for this last run and I know Uncle Tip won’t let us down!

Anyone missing? Anyone don’t belong? Hop in my DM’s and let me know @SirDaYungOG