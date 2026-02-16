Spike Lee Talks HBCUs, Malcolm X, and Broadway Dreams

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

When a legend like Spike Lee speaks, the culture listens. The iconic filmmaker recently stopped by Posted on the Corner to chop it up with DJ Misses and Incognito while in town to celebrate the 38th anniversary of School Daze with a special screening in Atlanta. The Grady baby and Morehouse legacy holder shared powerful stories about his journey, the struggles behind his most iconic films, and his vision for the future of Black cinema.

Spike Lee reflected on School Daze‘s lasting impact, sharing that total strangers still tell him the movie was the reason they chose to attend an HBCU. The anniversary screening was a homecoming event, bringing together people who attended the AUC. He also gave an exclusive scoop: School Daze is being adapted for Broadway. The plan is to mix new songs with the classic soundtrack, bringing the story to a new generation, proving that some things just happen when they’re supposed to.



When you have a catalog like Spike Lee’s, stories about protecting your vision are guaranteed. He detailed the intense battle to get Malcolm X made his way. When Warner Brothers pushed back on the film’s length, he had to call on his powerful friends. Drawing on Malcolm’s own principles of self-determination, Lee secured donations—not investments—from Black excellence royalty, including Oprah Winfrey, Janet Jackson, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan. This move forced the studio’s hand and ensured the film was completed without compromise.

The conversation also touched on his legendary five-film collaboration with Denzel Washington. Lee described how working with an actor of Denzel’s caliber forces him “to be on my toes.” He shared a powerful memory from the Malcolm X set, where Denzel, who had prepared for the role for a full year, delivered a speech so profound that Lee was convinced the spirit of Malcolm had entered him. It was a testament to the deep work required to bring our stories to life authentically.

Looking forward, Lee offered sharp advice for the next wave of Black filmmakers: study the craft and look to the blueprint of creators like Ryan Coogler. He spoke on the importance of sports and politics being intertwined, from Jackie Robinson to Colin Kaepernick, reminding everyone that the fight for representation is ongoing. The interview was a masterclass in hustle, history, and the unwavering power of telling our own stories.

