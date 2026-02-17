Saks Fifth Avenue to close Polaris store

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Saks & Company LLC said the store at 1500 Polaris Parkway will close and all employees will be separated from employment between April 11 and 30. Unfortunately this will eliminate 41 jobs, the affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights. The Polaris location is one of eight Saks Fifth Avenue stores slated to close as part of what parent company Saks Global Enterprises LLC described as an initial phase of optimization across its store footprint. Saks Global said it’s refining the Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus footprint to focus on profitable locations with the highest growth potential .

Customers may no longer purchase new gift cards at the Polaris location and other closing stores. Existing gift cards will continue to be accepted at any closing location for 15 days after the closing sale begins. After this period, gift cards will no longer be accepted.