Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Weeknd’s ‘AHTD’ Tour Becomes Top-Earning Tour by Male Solo Artist

The weeknds “After Hours Til Dawn” tour has surpassed $1 billion, making it the top-earning tour by a black male solo artist in history.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The tour has now sold over 7.5 million tickets thus far and has grossed more than $1 billion across 53 shows. The tour first launched in 2022, and it has made its way through North America twice, as well as Europe and the U.K., Latin America and Australia.. It is the highest-grossing tour by a male soloist in history and the highest-grossing tour by a Black male artist, with over 7.6 million tickets sold across more than 150 shows. He’s not done either, The tour will continue with 40-plus added dates across Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the U.K. in 2026.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
9 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Davonta Herring

From ‘Sherri’ To ‘Arsenio’ — 9 Black Talk Shows We Weren’t Ready To Say Goodbye To

8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

18 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.
Columbus News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Trevor Noah, Trump, and Grammy Highlights

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close