Rapper Lil Poppa Dead at 25

Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa has died at the young at of 25 years old.

Published on February 19, 2026

Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The music world is in shock following the confirmed passing of Jacksonville rapper and CMG’s own Lil Poppa. Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, Lil Poppa’s death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiners’ Office in Georgia. He was pronounced dead at 11:23am on Wednesday, February 23rd at the age of 25. His cause of death was not immediately released pending further investigation.

Popp’s death comes at a high point in his career. Days prior to his death he released his latest single, “Out of Town Bae,” and was in the middle of a heavy promotion cycle for his projects. We send our condolences to Poppa’s family friends and fans.

Written By: Nia Noelle

