Tyra Banks Slammed By 'ANTM' Alum Tiffany Richardson Following Netflix's 'Reality Check' Doc

Netflix’s latest docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, is sparking new conversations and backlash about the popular reality series. Tiffany Richardson, a former contestant, is also chiming in, calling the series’s creator, executive producer, and host, Tyra Banks, “a bully.”

For avid watchers of ANTM, they of course remember Richardson from both cycle 3 and cycle 4 of the reality competition, who is best known for the infamous moment where Banks yelled at her, “I was rooting for you,” which became an iconic meme.

Richardson revisits the moment to share personal commentary, and she also touched on it on social media Feb. 17. She had plenty of time for Banks.

“Hold up @TyraBanks let’s keep it cute,” she began in a since-deleted post. “You are one lying a— b—. You know how you treated me the whole time off and on camera, YOU WAS A BULLY!!!”

“You treated me like sh— and said the nastiest things about me and my son,” she continued.

Richardson also accused the show of editing the scene to make Banks look in a more positive light, protraying as her as being supportive.

“That is not how the argument went but YALL EDITED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE YOU CARED,” Richardson claimed.

She also addressed Banks personally, telling her, “I BET YOU WONT SIT DOWN WITH ME FACE TO FACE AND TALK ABOUT IT!!!”

Tyra Banks Says She Went “Too Far” Regarding Her Moment With Tiffany Richardson

Banks addressed the moment in the series, acknowledging that she had gone too far.

“I went too far. You know, I lost it,” Banks says in the documentary. “It was probably bigger than her. It was family, friends, society, Black girls, all the challenges that we have. So many people saying that we’re not good enough. I think all that was in that moment.”

Well, social media doesn’t agree and is joining Richardson in slamming Tyra Banks.

You can see those reactions below.