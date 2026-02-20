Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DJ Khaled’s 2026 Reveal: The Secret to His “Slim Jim” Era

The "Secret Sauce" behind DJ Khaled’s 2026 body reset

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 23
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

DJ Khaled has turned his weight loss journey into a “major key” for a new lifestyle. Khaled moving far beyond his initial 43 pound drop with Weight Watchers to a more holistic and high energy physique in 2026. Transitioning from his peak weight of 293 pounds, the music mogul who famously prefers the phrase “getting rid of weight” over “losing” it now credits his slimmer frame to a combination of disciplined moderation, daily rounds of golf, and a rigorous goal of 15,000 to 20,000 steps per day. By cutting out former weaknesses like white rice and bread and embracing the “freedom” of modern medical options including a high profile 2026 Super Bowl partnership for oral Wegovy. Khaled has successfully traded his 3X shirts for 1X and 2X sizes. Motivated primarily by his roles as a father to Asahd and Aalam, his transformation is best captured by his viral “I’m good” mantra when passing up buffets, signaling a permanent shift from temporary dieting to a “win at all costs” commitment to health.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DU68JfejMbU

Related Tags

DJ Khaled DJ Nailz KHALED Nailz Trending

More from Power 107.5
Trending
18 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.
Columbus News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Trevor Noah, Trump, and Grammy Highlights

News  |  Written By: O Mazariego

Travis Scott Raps About Kylie Jenner’s Breasts In New Song “Rosary”

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close