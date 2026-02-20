DJ Khaled’s 2026 Reveal: The Secret to His “Slim Jim” Era

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

DJ Khaled has turned his weight loss journey into a “major key” for a new lifestyle. Khaled moving far beyond his initial 43 pound drop with Weight Watchers to a more holistic and high energy physique in 2026. Transitioning from his peak weight of 293 pounds, the music mogul who famously prefers the phrase “getting rid of weight” over “losing” it now credits his slimmer frame to a combination of disciplined moderation, daily rounds of golf, and a rigorous goal of 15,000 to 20,000 steps per day. By cutting out former weaknesses like white rice and bread and embracing the “freedom” of modern medical options including a high profile 2026 Super Bowl partnership for oral Wegovy. Khaled has successfully traded his 3X shirts for 1X and 2X sizes. Motivated primarily by his roles as a father to Asahd and Aalam, his transformation is best captured by his viral “I’m good” mantra when passing up buffets, signaling a permanent shift from temporary dieting to a “win at all costs” commitment to health.