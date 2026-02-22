Listen Live
POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE FEBRUARY '26, WEEK 3

POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE FEBRUARY '26; WEEK THREE

The POWER 107 & DRIVE countdown highlights the most popular online tracks for the third week of February '26.

Published on February 22, 2026

  • Highlights top 10 new music tracks, with some staying and others rotating out.
  • Pays tribute to influential music shows and addresses the tragic loss of a young rapper.
  • Emphasizes the importance of mental health and checking in on loved ones.
SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Weather is starting to heat up and so is the spring music! Some dope additions to the countdown. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. Happy Black History Month folks! If you’re curious about which song has the hottest track right now, keep reading.

Kiss 6 Tour Assets
Source: Courtesy / Rare Sound

On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key!

Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Source: Courtney Jones / Courtney Jones

Before we get into this week’s list, I wanna address the unfortunate death of 25-year-old rapper, Lil Poppa.

Rod Wave In Concert - Detriot, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

First, I’d like to issue my condolences to his family, friends, and fans. I would also like to express the importance of the importance of checking in on your loved ones.

The world can be very negative and dark at times and those times seem to get all the focus. Mental health is highly important!

Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown.

10. DABABY (POP THAT THANG)

9. J COLE – WHO TF IZ U

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: ZEDDY WILL – STRUT

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : TREY SONGZ – CAN’T HELP BUT WAIT

8. SUMMER WALKER – GO GIRL

7. DOECHII F. SZA – GIRL GET UP

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK: MIKE WILL MADE IT AND NBA YOUNGBOY FT NICKI MINAJ – WHAT THAT SPEED BOUT?!

6. BRUNO MARS – I JUST MIGHT

5. DON TOLIVER – BODY

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: EJ JONES FT BIGXTHEPLUG – GAS STATION LOVE

4. K CAMP & JACQUEES – COME BACK HOME

3. WALE FT LEON THOMAS – WATCHING US

2. T.I. – LET EM KNOW

1. TYLA – CHANEL

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to keep track

